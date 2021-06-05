#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 5 June 2021
Minister for Health receives first Covid-19 vaccine dose

Over 53% of the adult population have received a first dose.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 5 Jun 2021, 1:41 PM
MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly has received his first Covid-19 vaccine dose today.

Donnelly shared a video outside the Shoreline Centre in Greystones, Co Wicklow, after receiving his first jab. 

“Very very excited about that, the nurse said I was very brave – no lollipops though,” he said.

Donnelly said there was “a real community effort” at the vaccination centre with clinicians, HSE staff and volunteers pitching in.

“I hope everyone has a fantastic bank holiday weekend, mind each other, keep each other safe,” he said. 

The vaccine registration portal opened for people aged 40-44 this week, with those aged 41 being invited to register today.

According to the latest HSE figures, over 53% of the adult population have received one dose and 25% are fully vaccinated. 

