Minister for Health receives first Covid-19 vaccine dose

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly has received his first Covid-19 vaccine dose today.

Donnelly shared a video outside the Shoreline Centre in Greystones, Co Wicklow, after receiving his first jab.

“Very very excited about that, the nurse said I was very brave – no lollipops though,” he said.

I’ve just had my first #COVID19Vaccine at the centre in Greystones. Thanks so much to everyone involved, I feel privileged. Special thanks to nurse Fiona who made it such a brilliant experience 👏 pic.twitter.com/9GCu9gD9bh — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) June 5, 2021

Donnelly said there was “a real community effort” at the vaccination centre with clinicians, HSE staff and volunteers pitching in.

“I hope everyone has a fantastic bank holiday weekend, mind each other, keep each other safe,” he said.

The vaccine registration portal opened for people aged 40-44 this week, with those aged 41 being invited to register today.

Today we’re inviting people aged 41 to register for their #COVIDVaccine. The quickest and easiest way to register is online. You'll need:

✔️PPSN

✔️Eircode

✔️Mobile number

✔️Email address

Register: https://t.co/nTNxEKexNZ #ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/riigTUrXoF — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) June 5, 2021

According to the latest HSE figures, over 53% of the adult population have received one dose and 25% are fully vaccinated.