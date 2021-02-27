St Stephen's Green in Dublin closed on Garda instructions

ST STEPHEN’S GREEN in Dublin city centre has been closed on instructions from An Garda Síochana, the Office of Public Works has said.

A protest against Covid-19 restrictions had been planned at the park for 2pm this afternoon.

Luas operator Transdev has said Green Line services will not be stopping at St Stephen’s Green this afternoon due to the expected protest.

Business groups have urged the public not to defy lockdown rules following an orchestrated attempt by online activists in recent weeks calling on people to reopen non-essential retail and hospitality activity.

These activists have set up several groups in recent weeks in a bid to try to swell support for businesses to open their doors in defiance of the health guidelines.

Gardaí are also aware of these groups, which set up today’s planned protest.

A planned ‘Great Re-Opening’ day was due to go ahead on 30 January but failed to materialise. Efforts to convince owners of small businesses to open for Valentine’s Day were also unsuccessful.

Closure Notice: St. Stephen's Green, Dublin

St Stephens Green is closed today, Saturday 27th February 2021, on instructions from An Garda Síochána .

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are operating a policing plan in Dublin city centre this afternoon.”