Some fans weren't at all happy about the sound at last night's Stevie Wonder gig

SOME FANS HAVE hit out at the sound quality at Stevie Wonder’s gig at the 3 Arena last night.

The concert was the Motown legends first show Irish show in over nine years.

As the gig kicked off last night, some fans began to complain on social media about the sound quality in the arena.

“€130 for Stevie Wonder and I’ve heard better sound from buskers on Grafton Street. I waited a long time to see Stevie and that was not a €130 gig,” one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user described the sound quality at the gig as “dreadful”.

“Just been back from an indescribable weird and frustrating Stevie Wonder gig. With awful sound as well. He only did less than a dozen of his own songs I’d say,” another person posted.

Numerous fans have also reported that they were also left listening to songs from other artists throughout the set as a DJ played during the set.

“I thought it was pretty poor. Sound was brutal (I was standing in front of the sound desk). Wedding DJ played half the set… And also during the 12 songs he actually played. Drums, bass and rhythm guitar completely overwhelmed his singing and playing. V disappointing tbh,” one person tweeted.

Stevie Wonder concert at 3arena felt like Weekend at Stevie's - could almost see the strings. Ludicrously long interludes, awful sound and at least 40 mins of a wedding DJ during the set. Anyone involved charging people 130+ euro per person should be ashamed — Shane Cahill (@shanecahill) July 9, 2019 Source: Shane Cahill /Twitter

At his concert in London’s Hyde Park over the weekend, Wonder told the audience that he would perform a few more shows before taking a break from touring to undergo a kidney transplant later this year, according to the Telegraph.

”I’m all good, I’m all good, all good, I have a donor and it’s all good. I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love,” Wonder said.

“I love you and God bless you.”

MCD Productions has been contacted by TheJournal.ie for comment.