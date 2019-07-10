This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Some fans weren't at all happy about the sound at last night's Stevie Wonder gig

The concert was his first show Irish show in over nine years.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 7:48 AM
1 hour ago 10,163 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4718299
Stevie Wonder performing in November 2015
Image: Lora Olive via PA Images
Stevie Wonder performing in November 2015
Stevie Wonder performing in November 2015
Image: Lora Olive via PA Images

SOME FANS HAVE hit out at the sound quality at Stevie Wonder’s gig at the 3 Arena last night. 

The concert was the Motown legends first show Irish show in over nine years. 

As the gig kicked off last night, some fans began to complain on social media about the sound quality in the arena. 

“€130 for Stevie Wonder and I’ve heard better sound from buskers on Grafton Street. I waited a long time to see Stevie and that was not a €130 gig,” one person tweeted

Another Twitter user described the sound quality at the gig as “dreadful”. 

“Just been back from an indescribable weird and frustrating Stevie Wonder gig. With awful sound as well. He only did less than a dozen of his own songs I’d say,” another person posted

Numerous fans have also reported that they were also left listening to songs from other artists throughout the set as a DJ played during the set.

“I thought it was pretty poor. Sound was brutal (I was standing in front of the sound desk). Wedding DJ played half the set… And also during the 12 songs he actually played. Drums, bass and rhythm guitar completely overwhelmed his singing and playing. V disappointing tbh,” one person tweeted

At his concert in London’s Hyde Park over the weekend, Wonder told the audience that he would perform a few more shows before taking a break from touring to undergo a kidney transplant later this year, according to the Telegraph

 ”I’m all good, I’m all good, all good, I have a donor and it’s all good. I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love,” Wonder said.

“I love you and God bless you.”

MCD Productions has been contacted by TheJournal.ie for comment.

About the author:

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

