Thousands remain without power as Storm Agnes rolls over Ireland

THOUSANDS OF HOMES remain without power this evening after Storm Agnes made landfall across the country.

The bad weather brought traffic disruption, fallen trees and flooding in places and saw several flights out of Cork Airport and Kerry Airport delayed or cancelled.

Met Éireann said the storm is clearing towards Scotland this evening and a Status Orange wind warning has since been lifted, though several weather warnings remain in place.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Leinster, Munster and Galway is in effect until midnight.

A Yellow rain warning for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford is also in place until midnight.

#StormAgnes

Windy tonight, with strong & gusty westerly winds gradually easing & backing southwesterly as StormAgnes clears towards Scotland🌬️



Showers will also clear early in the night with some clear spells developing🌧️☁️



More ⬇️https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/TUi0vBqi3H — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 27, 2023

The UK Met Office also issued a yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland, which is in place until 7am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann warned that heavy rain would continue to bring difficult travel conditions with localised flooding and poor visibility.

The forecaster said it will remain windy for a time in the north and east tonight with strong and gusty southwesterly winds gradually easing as Storm Agnes clears towards Scotland.

Outbreaks of rain in the northeast will give way to a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Power outtages

According to the ESB’s website, there are over 14,000 homes without power this evening, with Cork being the most affected affected.

A spokesperson for the ESB told The Journal: “ESB Networks crews are mobilised and are working towards restoring power, as quickly and safely as possible, to the vast majority of those affected by this evening.

“The scale of disruption has been relatively modest and in line with past experiences of similar Met Éireann Status Orange wind warnings,” the spokesperson said.

“We apologise to all customers impacted for the obvious inconvenience caused.”

Earlier, gusts of up to 117km/h were recorded at Sherkin Island, while gusts of up to 106km/h were recorded at Roche’s Point and 94km/h at Valentia.

#StormAgnes Updates



ROSSLARE MUNICIPAL DISTRICT

• Stones on truck at Rathaspeck - Cleared

• Trees near St. Martins – Cleared

• Flooding at Kilmore - No further reports

• Tree down at Carrig on Bannow – Cleared pic.twitter.com/bv1t7uKBie — Wexford County Council (@wexfordcoco) September 27, 2023

Areas were also flooded in several counties, including Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford.

Earlier, Dublin Airport said 31 flights had been cancelled due to the weather, but that the airport was still open and operational.

It advised all passengers to check the status of their flights with their airline and to allow sufficient time for their journey to the airport.

This evening, Irish Rail said it is experiencing significant disruption due to the weather, with a number of services delayed.

A rail service from Greystones to Howth has been cancelled this evening due to weather-related issues, while it said the 14:05 Belfast to Connolly service was running approximately 131 minutes late.

Irish Rail said significant disruptions to Belfast, Northern commuter and DART services are expected due to a weather-related track circuit faults.