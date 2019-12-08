This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 8 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Storm Atiyah to bring 'severe' wind and rain across the country today

Storm Atiyah is moving in from the west of Ireland today.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 8:52 AM
21 minutes ago 3,875 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4922919
Image: Shutterstock/Nebojsa Markovic
Image: Shutterstock/Nebojsa Markovic

GALE FORCE WINDS and blustery showers are to arrive across the country today as Storm Atiyah moves in from the west. 

The western parts of the country will bear the brunt of the stormy conditions with a status orange wind warning coming into effect from 1pm for nine counties along the west coast. 

The counties affected include Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. 

The warning will remain in place for the duration of the day and overnight until 6am tomorrow. 

Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland “generating very strong winds across the country. Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 65km/h and 80km/h with gusts between 110km/h and 130km/h,” forecasters at Met Éireann have said. 

A status yellow wind warning for the entire country has been in place since 7pm yesterday and will remain in place until 1pm today. It will remain in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford until 6am tomorrow morning. 

The national meteorological office also said there is a possibility of coastal flooding with areas in Donegal expected to see rainfall accumulations of 30-40mm. 

“Storm Atiyah will bring very windy conditions across the country today… [with] potentially severe and damaging gusts,” Met Éireann said. 

Related Read

07.12.19 Parks and nature reserves closed as Storm Atiyah edges closer to Irish coast

“There will be frequent blustery showers throughout the day with a risk of hail and thunder.”

Tonight will continue to be windy with strong gusts an showers will become isolated. Top temperatures will be between 4C and 7C.

The rest of the week is forecast to be unsettled and top temperatures from midweek onwards will drop to between 2C and 5C. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie