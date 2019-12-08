Storm Atiyah to bring 'severe' wind and rain across the country today

GALE FORCE WINDS and blustery showers are to arrive across the country today as Storm Atiyah moves in from the west.

The western parts of the country will bear the brunt of the stormy conditions with a status orange wind warning coming into effect from 1pm for nine counties along the west coast.

The counties affected include Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

The warning will remain in place for the duration of the day and overnight until 6am tomorrow.

Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland “generating very strong winds across the country. Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 65km/h and 80km/h with gusts between 110km/h and 130km/h,” forecasters at Met Éireann have said.

A status yellow wind warning for the entire country has been in place since 7pm yesterday and will remain in place until 1pm today. It will remain in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford until 6am tomorrow morning.

The national meteorological office also said there is a possibility of coastal flooding with areas in Donegal expected to see rainfall accumulations of 30-40mm.

“Storm Atiyah will bring very windy conditions across the country today… [with] potentially severe and damaging gusts,” Met Éireann said.

“There will be frequent blustery showers throughout the day with a risk of hail and thunder.”

Tonight will continue to be windy with strong gusts an showers will become isolated. Top temperatures will be between 4C and 7C.

The rest of the week is forecast to be unsettled and top temperatures from midweek onwards will drop to between 2C and 5C.