Intense rain and flooding expected as Storm Austen sweeps in

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LAST UPDATE | 22 Oct
HEAVY RAIN AND strong winds are expected across much of the country tonight, particularly in Leinster and Munster, as Storm Austen arrives.
A second storm, named Storm Boelo by the UK Met Office, is to follow Austen over the Bank holiday weekend and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain as it tracks to the northwest of Ireland on Saturday and on towards northern England and Scotland.
These winds combined with the high tides, storm surge and high waves may lead to wave overtopping and coastal flooding in low-lying areas, as well as river flooding.
Orange rain warnings remain in place for six counties, with “intense rain” and flooding expected in those areas. Wind speeds will also be high in the south, east and midlands, and a yellow rain and wind warning will be in place for Leinster and Munster.
Ireland’s National Severe Weather and Flood Coordination Group, which met again today, said that the east, southeast, south and southwest are particularly at risk of flooding due to heavy rainfall Thursday into Friday associated with Storm Austen, and the expected heavy rainfall Saturday into Sunday associated with Storm Boelo.
Small, mountainous, upland, and urban areas are at the greatest risk, and several rivers are likely to experience river level increases that may lead to out-of-bank flooding.
Status Orange rainfall warnings have been issued for Cork, Kerry and Waterford, which will be the first counties to be impacted by the heavy rain on Thursday night from 10pm until 5am Friday morning.
Later in the night at 2am, an Orange rainfall warning for counties Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow will come into effect. This will last until 8am Friday.
Fallen trees, branches, loose debris, and disruption and delays to public transport are all expected according to Met Éireann.
Bus Éireann has said that all of its services are currently scheduled to operate as normal, but advised that customers should check for service updates and route information on its website here to see if any are impacted by the stormy weather.
People are also being warned to secure any loose items in their backyard, such as Halloween decorations, and to avoid parking any car tonight over street drains.
A Status Yellow rain and wind warning has been issued from 7pm Thursday evening through to 10am Friday morning, but Met Éireann advised that these warnings may be updated in the coming days as new weather models are analysed and it better understands the track of the storm.
This yellow warning previously applied nationwide but now applies to Munster and Leinster only.
Ireland’s National Severe Weather and Flood Coordination Group said that people should stay back from riverbanks, streams, coastal edges and canals, and keep children and pets away from waterways and flooded areas.
The group advised the public to stay informed through Met Éireann and local authority channels, and to adjust their travel plans if necessary.
It also advised motorists to be alert for fallen trees, debris and difficult driving conditions, never attempt to drive through flooded roads, allow extra time for essential travel, expect surface water, debris and poor visibility and never bypass Road Closed signs.
The Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland and RNLI have urged the public to keep water safety in mind and take extra care as Storm Austen approaches.
“With clocks going back, daylight hours will be getting shorter, water temperatures are dropping, and the weather is changing with a storm warning issued for parts of Ireland,” a spokesperson said.
They said people should exercise caution if visiting the shoreline, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.
Meanwhile, those heading out for cliff, beach and coastal walks are advised to check weather and tide times, be aware of the risk of being cut off by incoming tides, keep well back from cliff edges and unstable ground, and carry a fully charged mobile phone and let someone know your plans.
They also said swimmers should avoid entering the water during stormy weather or when strong winds, waves or currents make swimming unsafe.
Local Authorities have activated their severe weather assessment teams in advance of the storms and continue to make the necessary preparations.
Fingal County Council has said that issues such as fallen trees, debris and flooding should be reported directly to Fingal’s emergency contact number on 018905000, rather than through social media channels.
Reports will be logged for action by crews and, once it is safe to do so, teams will be out to try and deal with issues.
The council advised that although weather warnings may end at 10am on Friday, the risk of flooding can remain for many hours afterwards.
“Please continue to take care, particularly near flooded roads, waterways and low-lying areas, and follow any local safety advice,” they said.
Waterford City and County Council said that “proactive preparations” are being put in place to deal with the potential impacts of this multi-hazard event.
It said crews will be on call throughout the night to deal with issues as they arise, while Waterford Fire Service and the Swift Water Response Teams are prepared to mobilise. If sandbags are required, they will be available at several Waterford City and County Council depots.
The council is advising the public to exercise caution, heed public safety advice and avoid unnecessary journeys as driving conditions may be hazardous, with surface water flooding expected.
Rivers in the east, south and southeast have been flagged by the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management as likely to experience river level increases that may lead to out-of-bank flooding from Thursday into Saturday.
These include specific points along major rivers such as the Suir, the Nore, the Barrow, the Liffey and Dublin Bay that are at risk of bursting their banks.
In Cork, the Blackwater, Lee, Cork Harbour and Youghal Bay are all at risk.
In Wexford, the Slaney, Wexford Harbour, the Ballyteigue-Bannow and Owenavorragh may see flooding. Wicklow’s Ovoca-Vartry catchment and the Colligan-Mahon in Co Waterford have also been highlighted by the emergency coordination group.
Roy O’Donnell, an engineer at Dublin City Council, told RTÉ Radio 1 that it is “deploying a full team of staff” tonight in preparation for the storm.
While he said that he doesn’t expect the River Dodder to burst its banks as seen last January, the council has taken precautions by erecting barriers.
O’Donnell added that the council is asking motorists in urban areas to avoid parking their car over drainage, to avoid impeding the flow of heavy rainfall and worsening flooding.
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