Thousands without power in some parts of the country following Storm Betty

THOUSANDS REMAIN WITHOUT electricity in some parts of the country in the aftermath of Storm Betty.

The faults are dotted around the east coast and in Cork, which saw flooding in some parts yesterday evening.

A yacht with two passengers on board was rescued by the RNLI in a dramatic incident overnight.

Castletownbere Lifeboat in Kerry battled gale force winds at 3.30am to go to the assistance of two sailors whose yacht got into difficulties on the northern shore of Kenmare Bay.

They eventually reached the sailors around 6am and are towing the yacht back to safety at present.

Trees down

Gardaí said there are reports of trees down on some roads and minor single-vehicle road crashes.

The ESB is working to restore power to affected counties, with Wexford among the worst hit having seen 12,000 customers without power earlier this morning.

Sam Boal Trees down in Dublin today after Storm Betty brought Yellow Warning winds last night. Sam Boal

Certain events are being cancelled today due to the weather, including the Big Grill festival in Ballsbridge in Dublin.

Organisers have postponed today’s afternoon gathering from 1 until 4pm but hope to be back in action for the evening gathering in Herbert Park.

Elsewhere, Tramore Races has cancelled today’s evening meeting which was due to be part of its August Racing Festival.

Matches were cancelled in Cork yesterday, with parts of the city and its towns hit by flooding.

A Status Yellow rain and wind warning was issued for three counties in the north-west but has since lifted.

Met Éireann forecasted that Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo faced potential spot flooding, difficult travelling conditions and wave overtopping on coasts.

In the north, police are appealling to road users to continue to exercise caution this morning, Saturday 19th August, in all areas of the country, as high winds and rain can make driving conditions difficult.