Tuesday 2 August 2022
Stormont to recall for special sitting in tribute to inaugural first minister David Trimble

Trimble died last week at the age of 77 following an illness.

By Press Association Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 7:03 AM
1 hour ago 2,162 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5830855
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NORTHERN IRELAND’S POLITICAL leaders will return to Stormont for a special sitting to deliver tributes to Nobel Peace Prize winner David Trimble.

MLAs will also observe a minute’s silence and sign a book of condolence in memory of one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which ended decades of conflict in Northern Ireland.

A recall of the Assembly to attempt to elect a new Speaker was postponed last week following his death.

The recall session will now take place tomorrow.

The former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party was jointly awarded the Nobel prize with late SDLP leader John Hume in recognition of their efforts to stop the bloodshed and establish a powersharing system of devolved governance in the region.

He then served as the Northern Ireland’s inaugural first minister.

The Stormont institutions are currently in limbo, with the DUP blocking the creation of a powersharing administration in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Michael D Higgins, as well as the UK’s Boris Johnson, were among the mourners who gathered at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lisburn, Co Antrim, yesterday for Trimble’s funeral.

Reverend Dr Charles McMullen appealed at the funeral service for politicians to use the occasion as inspiration to redouble their efforts to resolve their differences over the protocol.

He said: “Can we use this service today, in a fitting tribute to one of the great, to redouble our efforts on this island home of ours?

“With courage, pragmatism and generosity of spirit, may our politicians engage wholeheartedly in resolving the outstanding issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol, so that our democratic institutions are quickly restored and we can all move forward together.”

Press Association

