PSNI detectives charge man in connection with Strabane bomb attack

A MAN HAS been arrested in the investigation into the attempted murder of two police officers in Northern Ireland last month.

Anti-terror police made the arrest today, which are the latest following arrests of four men in recent weeks.

It dates back to an alleged bomb attack on the night of 17th November when two constables on patrol were attacked in the Mount Carmel Heights area of County Tyrone.

The man arrested today, who is aged 28, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

The man is due to appear tomorrow before Dungannon Magistrates Court.