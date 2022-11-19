PSNI detectives arrest three men in connection with Strabane bomb attack

Officers from the PSNI at the scene, following the attempted murder of two officers in Strabane.

PSNI ANTI-TERROR investigators have arrested three men in relation to a bomb attack on two police officers.

On Thursday night at 11pm two constables on patrol were attacked in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane, County Tyrone.

The officers were not injured but their police vehicle was damaged in what police have called an “attempted murder”.

There has been widespread condemnation of the attack from both sides of the border.

A Police spokesperson said that attackers used an Improvised Explosive Device.

“Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane have arrested three men and conducted a number of searches in Strabane on Friday evening.

“Three men, aged, 36, 36 and 28 have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

“The attempted murder investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101,” the spokesperson said.