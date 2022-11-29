Government to part-fund 700 student beds to be let at reduced rates under new plans

SOME 700 STUDENT beds will be partially funded by the state under plans being brought to Cabinet to day by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

Harris is proposing partially funding the construction of student accommodation for three colleges – Maynooth, Limerick and Galway – with planning permission to be granted in return for ring-fencing rooms at a reduced rate for priority groups.

Some 700 beds would be offered at a reduced rate across these three colleges under Harris’s initial proposals.

Negotiations for similar arrangement will continue with two other colleges, UCD and DCU.

The minister will also seek approval to allocate funding to technological universities to prepare their plans for student accommodation for the go ahead in 2023.

The Government will also be asked to consider expanding the devolved capital grant to allow any college access funding to repurpose a vacant building in their area for accommodation purposes.

Cabinet is also set to agree to develop a new student accommodation strategy based on the policy agreed.

A previous strategy, agreed in 2016, has been sharply criticised by students’ unions for focusing on purpose-built student accommodation run by private operators.

Such accommodation complexes often have luxury amenities such as cinemas and bowling alleys, and steep rents.

The Union of Students in Ireland has previously argued that college-owned student accommodation would be cheaper.

New rooms opened in Trinity College this year range from €245 to €270 per week, depending on bedroom size, plus €19 per week for utilities.

Harris’s new proposals come after student unions accused the government of presiding over a “catastrophic” shortage of college accommodation.

A USI housing protest at the Dáil last year Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

UCD Students’ Union has said that many of its members are being forced to defer their course because they could not find suitable accommodation this year, while others were reported to be taking on “significant debt” to pay for rent.

Additional reporting by Christina Finn