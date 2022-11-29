Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 29 November 2022
Advertisement

Government to part-fund 700 student beds to be let at reduced rates under new plans

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is proposing partially funding the construction of student accommodation for three colleges.

28 minutes ago 1,322 Views 5 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images

SOME 700 STUDENT beds will be partially funded by the state under plans being brought to Cabinet to day by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

Harris is proposing partially funding the construction of student accommodation for three colleges – Maynooth, Limerick and Galway – with planning permission to be granted in return for ring-fencing rooms at a reduced rate for priority groups.

Some 700 beds would be offered at a reduced rate across these three colleges under Harris’s initial proposals.

Negotiations for similar arrangement will continue with two other colleges, UCD and DCU.

The minister will also seek approval to allocate funding to technological universities to prepare their plans for student accommodation for the go ahead in 2023.

The Government will also be asked to consider expanding the devolved capital grant to allow any college access funding to repurpose a vacant building in their area for accommodation purposes.

Cabinet is also set to agree to develop a new student accommodation strategy based on the policy agreed.

A previous strategy, agreed in 2016, has been sharply criticised by students’ unions for focusing on purpose-built student accommodation run by private operators.

Such accommodation complexes often have luxury amenities such as cinemas and bowling alleys, and steep rents.

The Union of Students in Ireland has previously argued that college-owned student accommodation would be cheaper.

New rooms opened in Trinity College this year range from €245 to €270 per week, depending on bedroom size, plus €19 per week for utilities.

Harris’s new proposals come after student unions accused the government of presiding over a “catastrophic” shortage of college accommodation.

student 660 A USI housing protest at the Dáil last year Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
UCD Students’ Union has said that many of its members are being forced to defer their course because they could not find suitable accommodation this year, while others were reported to be taking on “significant debt” to pay for rent.

Additional reporting by Christina Finn

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
@emermoreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie