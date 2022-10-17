Student grant holders to receive additional maintenance payment in mid-December

STUDENT GRANT MAINTENANCE holders will receive an additional maintenance payment in December.

As part of Budget 2023, it was announced that everyone who has been awarded a SUSI maintenance Grant would receive this additional payment.

Speaking today, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris confirmed that the payment date will be 16 December.

For some students, this will mean an additional €679 before the end of the year.

Minister Harris says it will benefit around 50,000 students across the country.

He added that from January, maintenance grants will increase by between 10-14% to “ensure students will receive the help and assistance they need”.

Meanwhile, “in recognition of the cost of living financial challenges”, Minister Harris also announced details of the once-off contribution of €1,000 towards the student contribution paid by free fees eligible students for the current academic year.

No action is required by the student for this and students who paid their 2022/23 student contribution in full will receive a refund.

Eligible students will be informed this week of the application process for refunds and begin the process of contacting individual students shortly thereafter.

Minister Harris labelled these as “practical measures” that will “help students and families with the cost of education and the cost-of-living more generally”.

Meanwhile, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has also announced that the Autumn Double Payment will be paid this week.

Over 1.4 million people will receive this paymentt, which was among eight lump-sum payments announced as part of last month’s Budget.

Minister Humphreys also announced that there further supports will be paid next month, including a €400 lump sum payment for those in receipt of the Fuel Allowance and a €200 lump sum payment for those in receipt of the Living Alone Allowance.

There will also be a double payment of Child Benefit in November, a €500 payment for those in receipt of the Carer’s Support Grant, and a €500 payment for people in receipt of Disability Allowance.