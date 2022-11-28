Submachine gun, silencer and ammunition seized by gardaí in Finglas

A SUSPECTED SUBMACHINE gun, a silencer and ammunition have been seized by gardaí in Dublin.

The discovery was made during the course of a search in the Finglas area of Dublin on Friday.

Gardaí from Finglas conducted a search of a maintenance area at an apartment complex in the area at around 1.10pm that afternoon “as a result of information received”.

Advertisement

The suspected sub-machine gun was found wrapped in white plastic wrapping and double-bagged.

Beside the suspected firearm was a silencer, loaded magazine and a small white bag containing ten 9mm bullets, all of which were seized.

All of the items seized will be sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for analysis.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.