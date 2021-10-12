#Open journalism No news is bad news

Art group Subset ordered to pay €4,500 court fine for mural

The mural appeared on Grantham Street in Dublin’s south side in 2019

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 4:20 PM
37 minutes ago 3,585 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5572493

A GROUP RESPONSIBLE for distinctive street art in Dublin has been ordered to pay almost €4500 in fines and legal costs for an unauthorised mural on a protected structure.

Paradigm Arts Group Limited, known as Subset, with an address at Zion Court, Rathgar, D.6, was summonsed to appear at Dublin District Court.

Dublin City Council prosecuted the artists over a mural titled legend Think & Wonder.

It appeared on the gable end of Granthams cafe, 5/6 Camden Market, Grantham Street, facing Pleasant Place, in the city’s south side in 2019.

It has since been replaced by another piece of artwork described by a judge as “something you would see in Amsterdam”.

The council accused the group of not complying with an enforcement notice to remove the mural.

The Paradigm Arts Group Limited was known as Subset, Judge Anthony Halpin was told.

Despite being notified about the court date, it did not have a representative at the proceedings yesterday/today (Tue).

The hearing carried on in its absence.

Paddy Keogh, a council planning enforcement officer, said a complaint was received on October 2, 2019.

The artists painted a mural over the gable end of Granthams cafe, 5/6 Camden Market, Grantham Street in the city’s south side.

The complaint stated it was erected and signed by Subset, he said.

The judge noted the cafe owner had no control over the mural.

The council sent warning letters to Subset because the artwork was on a protected structure without planning permission.

Keogh said the only response was from a planning consultant who stated the mural was exempt as the premises is not a protected structure.

“The premises is in fact protected,” the planning officer told the court.

An enforcement notice was sent requiring the removal of the mural.

Judge Halpin was shown photos of the original mural but was told the paintwork changed regularly.

Keogh checked the location yesterday/today (Tue) morning, and it had a different mural of two people in an embrace.

The officer showed the judge a photograph of the new artwork.

“I won’t spend too much time working that out. It’s something you would see in Amsterdam,” Judge Halpin remarked.

He fined the art group €1500 and ordered it to pay €2946 toward the council’s cost within three months.

