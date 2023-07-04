Paschal Donohoe signals possible change to income tax ahead of Summer Economic Statement today

THE GOVERNMENT IS expected to unveil its Summer Economic Statement after it is approved by Cabinet today.

The statement will give a broad idea of what the next budgetary package could include and how much money the Government has to play with.

Last year, the Government announced an €11 billion budgetary package, with €6.9 billion in Budget 2023 and accompanied by €4.1 billion in one-off measures to help with the rising cost of living.

There is speculation that ministers will opt to breach the government’s own budget spending rules for the second year in a row.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said he is very conscious that while inflation is now showing some signs of slowing down, prices are still rising in some cases.

“That impacts fundamentally then on the budget decisions that we will make,” he said.

Donohoe also said he is confident the Government can make income tax changes without adding to inflation.

He said he believed that whether it was tax indexation or tax cuts, that it felt the same to the taxpayer – adding that a decision had not been made on the size of the budgetary tax package.

He added: “Last year, for example, when we moved the standard rate cut-off point up to €40,000… that did allow taxpayers to keep a larger share of their after-tax income, and whether that is indexation or a tax deduction, for the taxpayer I think it felt the same.”

He said the shift to tax bands was possible to do “at a level that does not create an inflationary risk, and I’m confident that we’ll get the balance right between all of that when we prepare the Summer Economic Statement”.