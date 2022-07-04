#Open journalism No news is bad news

Summer Economic Statement outlining cash available for Budget to be brought to Government today

The cost of living crisis means we could see the Budget brought forward this year.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 4 Jul 2022, 7:41 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT IS expected to publish its annual Summer Economic Statement today – a document which will set out how the coalition intends to allocate money in the upcoming Budget. 

Last year’s statement had planned on curtailing public expenditure in a bid to claw back money from the Covid crisis. 

However, with the spiralling cost of living crisis and with energy prices continuing to soar, it appears that the Government will have to abandon any money-saving plans to try to reduce the financial burden on the people. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that he will focus on childcare, pensions and rising costs for families as part of the Budget.

Martin made the comments as Fianna Fáil members held a special party meeting on Friday to discuss the Budget and measures to address the cost-of-living crisis.

The party leader said the Budget will focus on the marginalised, those on low incomes and those who will feel the brunt of inflation.

The economic situation is so dire for many people that the Government is looking at bringing forward the date of the Budget.

Public Expenditure Michael McGrath previously said the process of moving the Budget date is “very much under way”.

The Budget is normally held on the second Tuesday of October, but it is understood it could be brought forward to the end of September.

Micheál Martin has previously explained how he intends to alleviate the burden on people struggling through the current financial crisis. 

He said: “Overall, what we’re looking at is a Budget that has to combine pay, tax, and the core expenditure for every department going into the next 12 months, along with a cost-of-living package, part of which would have immediate application or certainly application in this calendar year to take the pressure off people.”

An additional €200 electricity grant has also been rumoured as part of the coalition’s plans to ease the pressure on households across the country. 

With reporting by PA

