This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 12 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Special summer school programmes due to get the green light from Cabinet

Schools will be asked to opt in to the programme, which will run for a week in July or August prior to the reopening of schools in September.

By Christina Finn Friday 12 Jun 2020, 12:32 PM
26 minutes ago 1,520 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5121060
Image: Shutterstock/alinabuphoto
Image: Shutterstock/alinabuphoto

THE CABINET IS expected to sign off on proposals today for a special summer programme for students who attend disadvantaged schools.

Schools will be asked to opt in to the programme, which will run for a week in July or August prior to the reopening of schools in September.

Concerns have been raised about young people from disadvantaged backgrounds regressing in their learning and transitioning to the next educational setting.

Education Minister Joe McHugh has said it is generally acknowledged that disadvantaged pupils are at more risk of disengaging in a remote learning environment relative to their peers, and may fail to make successful transition to a more senior level of education.

The summer provision will include the School Completion Programme, the Summer Literacy and Numeracy programmes for DEIS primary schools and summer camps run by boards of management.

Rolling out some of the provisions are not without its difficulties, as any summer provision will need to be informed by public health advice.

The availability and willingness of schools, teachers, SNAs and bus escorts to offer to help support the programme is also an issue, with concerns that the volunteers are not stepping forward.

Last week, the minister appealed to teachers and SNAs to sign up to the programme, stating:

“I would like to urge them to think seriously about supporting a summer programme which will make a meaningful difference to their most vulnerable students. The
length of school closure has been a long one, a lot longer than what we might have hoped for.

“Providing an opportunity for children to participate in summer provision could provide a really important opportunity to reconnect with schooling and offer an important structure which may help towards a fuller return to school in the autumn.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Children with disabilities will also be catered for through the summer programme.

Yesterday, Health Minister Simon Harris said he absolutely understood the stress that parents with children who have special needs are under at the moment.

“I spoke to some of them who are very much at the end of their tethers and we have been working hard for the past couple of weeks to put something in place so that those children get the education and stimulation they need over the summer period, both home-based and school-based. That is what we are working towards.

“I want a summer education programme to run, recognising that students
with special educational needs and those at greatest risk of educational
disadvantage need to be prioritised,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie