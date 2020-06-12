Special summer school programmes due to get the green light from Cabinet

THE CABINET IS expected to sign off on proposals today for a special summer programme for students who attend disadvantaged schools.

Schools will be asked to opt in to the programme, which will run for a week in July or August prior to the reopening of schools in September.

Concerns have been raised about young people from disadvantaged backgrounds regressing in their learning and transitioning to the next educational setting.

Education Minister Joe McHugh has said it is generally acknowledged that disadvantaged pupils are at more risk of disengaging in a remote learning environment relative to their peers, and may fail to make successful transition to a more senior level of education.

The summer provision will include the School Completion Programme, the Summer Literacy and Numeracy programmes for DEIS primary schools and summer camps run by boards of management.

Rolling out some of the provisions are not without its difficulties, as any summer provision will need to be informed by public health advice.

The availability and willingness of schools, teachers, SNAs and bus escorts to offer to help support the programme is also an issue, with concerns that the volunteers are not stepping forward.

Last week, the minister appealed to teachers and SNAs to sign up to the programme, stating:

“I would like to urge them to think seriously about supporting a summer programme which will make a meaningful difference to their most vulnerable students. The

length of school closure has been a long one, a lot longer than what we might have hoped for.

“Providing an opportunity for children to participate in summer provision could provide a really important opportunity to reconnect with schooling and offer an important structure which may help towards a fuller return to school in the autumn.”

Children with disabilities will also be catered for through the summer programme.

Yesterday, Health Minister Simon Harris said he absolutely understood the stress that parents with children who have special needs are under at the moment.

“I spoke to some of them who are very much at the end of their tethers and we have been working hard for the past couple of weeks to put something in place so that those children get the education and stimulation they need over the summer period, both home-based and school-based. That is what we are working towards.

“I want a summer education programme to run, recognising that students

with special educational needs and those at greatest risk of educational

disadvantage need to be prioritised,” he said.