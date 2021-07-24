AS YOU MIGHT have noticed, it was warm this week, and as you’ve likely gathered by now, that giant burning ball of hydrogen and helium in the sky has a lot to do with it.

But not everything.

Enjoyment of this year’s warm weather is tainted by the growing concern that humans are feeling the impact of the climate crisis, with unseasonably warm weather and torrential floods causing more alarm bells to ring than ever.

But look, here you are reading The Journal on a Saturday night, and you didn’t click into this quiz seeking a dose of existential dread, so let’s distract ourselves for a few beautiful minutes with this quiz about the Sun, suns, and sons.

Wait, didn't you already have a quiz about the Sun and suns earlier this month? Shutterstock Yes, and here's another one. You'll take what you're given. No, that quiz was about stars, this one is about suns. Don't answer back again. What's this? NASA The Sun A son Whose son is this? PA Images Angela Merkel Michael D Higgins

David Attenborough Elizabeth Windsor Proxima Centauri was mentioned in that *other* quiz just a few weeks ago, but here it is again. How many confirmed exoplanets does it have? ESA None - so is it really a sun, or is it just a star? Actually, you know what, this is the final question about suns other than our own Sun, to avoid confusion. Two

At least a dozen Too many to count The Sun's rays can cause an awful lot of damage to our bodies if we're not careful, even in Ireland. Does building up a tan reduce this risk and mean you can get away with less sun cream? Shutterstock Yes No In one of the most famous but least heartwarming father-son moments of all time, does Darth Vader ever actually say the line "Luke, I am your father"? Yes No How many sons did Hal and Lois have? Three Four

At least five. A million! A million sons, each one bigger than the last. The Sun will eventually run out of fuel, ballooning into a red giant and - despite everything we've been through together - will consume the Earth. When will that happen? Fsgregs Soon, hopefully. We have about two millennia left, with the process due to begin around 4100CE

5,000,000,000 years or so 100,000,000,000 years or so It would be great to be able to blame the giant burning ball of gas in the sky four our current climate crisis, but the core problems are closer to home. However, the light output of the sun does wax and wane slightly in a cycle lasting eleven years. Why? Wikimedia The Sun takes 11 years to complete one full rotation. The Sun's fuel is replenished by hydrogen spewed from a comet that passes every 11 years.

The Sun's magnetic fields flip. The Sun just feels like it. What's the first line of Father & Son by Cat Stevens? Wikimedia It's not time to make a change I was once like you are now

How can I try to explain? Son, you are so big and strong, you truly are my giant adult son How many times have both a father and son been president of the United States? PA Images Just once, with George Bush and George Bush Twice

Thrice Every president has been the son of the previous president Two of Jackie Healy Rae's sons, Michael and Danny, went into politics. How many of Michael's sons have taken a similar route in life? RollingNews.ie None One

15 of them All of them What's pictured here? Wikimedia Something... bad? It doesn't look good, anwyay. A solar flare

A solar particle event A coronal mass ejection What's this phenomemum called? Wikimedia A sun dog A sun pillar

22° halo Sun disk Martin Sheen has three successful sons, with Charlie Sheen being the most famous. What's Charlie's real name? Wikimedia Charles Sheen Chuck Shiny

Carlos Irwin Estévez これは偽の名前です