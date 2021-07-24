Quiz: How much do you know about the Sun, suns, and sons?

AS YOU MIGHT have noticed, it was warm this week, and as you’ve likely gathered by now, that giant burning ball of hydrogen and helium in the sky has a lot to do with it.
But not everything.
Enjoyment of this year’s warm weather is tainted by the growing concern that humans are feeling the impact of the climate crisis, with unseasonably warm weather and torrential floods causing more alarm bells to ring than ever.
But look, here you are reading The Journal on a Saturday night, and you didn’t click into this quiz seeking a dose of existential dread, so let’s distract ourselves for a few beautiful minutes with this quiz about the Sun, suns, and sons.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (5)