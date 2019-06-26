This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 26 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sunday Business Post ad about 'young and dynamic team of journalists' was ageist, watchdog rules

A complaint about a radio ad for the newspaper was made to the ASAI.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 11:05 AM
41 minutes ago 1,957 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4697851

THE SUNDAY BUSINESS Post has fallen foul of the advertising watchdog after an advertisement describing its “young and dynamic” journalists was considered ageist.

A complaint was made to the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) about a radio advertisement for the Sunday newspaper, which asked readers to reconsider their perception of the publication.

In the ad, a narrator describes how the newspaper’s ”young and dynamic team of journalists change laws, shape debate and write the stories that matter”.

However, a member of the public contacted the authority after she felt the ad was discriminatory on the grounds of age.

She considered that the description of a “young and dynamic team of journalists” implied that the newspaper only employed younger people, and that older people were not dynamic.

The complainant also told the ASAI that she was “disgusted” by the advertisement.

In response, the Sunday Business Post said that the ad in question had been brought to the attention of its interim editor in the early part of 2019 and removed at the time.

The newspaper said that it had nothing further to add when asked to comment on the concerns expressed by the complainant to the ASAI.

In its conclusions, the ASAI’s complaints committee noted that the ad had been removed following a complaint by one of its readers.

The committee also noted that the advertisers did not provide any comment on the complainant’s concerns, as well as the absence of any information on the age profile of its journalists to substantiate the claim in the ad.

As part of its deliberations, the committee considered that the words “young” and “dynamic”, when used in conjunction with one another, were open to interpretation.

It considered that, on balance, the words were mutually exclusive in the context of the advertisement.

But the ASAI also noted that the Advertising Code required that ads should avoid causing offence on a number of grounds, including age.

They considered that it was likely that the reference to age would reasonably give rise to offence and on that basis, and found the Sunday Business Post in breach of the code.

However, as the advertisement had been withdrawn, the ASAI ruled that no further action should be taken and asked the newspaper to avoid causing offence on grounds of age in future.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie