It's set to be warm and sunny this week with temperatures of up to 20 degrees on Thursday

WARM WEATHER IS expected nationwide for the rest of the week according to the latest weather forecast from Met Éireann, with temperatures up to 20 degrees expected.

Today, highs of 19 are forecast across the country with dry nights ahead for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow we’ll have sunny spells with highs of between 13 and 19 degrees. The coolest temperatures are expected in the North West.

The pollen levels for the week are also expected to be low in every region.

Advertisement

Dry this afternoon and evening with good spells of sunshine☀️

Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees (north to south) in light to moderate northwest breezes📈🌡️🍃



More info here⬇️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/sRzOkIf5k8 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 22, 2023

“Mostly sunny” conditions are expected during the day on Wednesday, according to the forecaster, with temperatures of up to 19 degrees nationwide.

Warm and sunny weather is on the way again on Thursday with the meteorological service forecasting temperatures to reach the “low 20s” with a possibility for warmer temperatures to be experienced in the south of the country with “prolonged sunshine”.

“Summer like conditions” are expected for Friday and the weekend by Met Éireann, which is forecasting sun and warm temperatures nationwide – reaching 17 degrees in the north of the country and 21 degrees in the west.

Met Éireann are estimating “above average” temperatures over the next four weeks with below average rainfall due to high pressure in the Atlantic.