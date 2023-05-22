Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 22 May 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Alamy Stock Photo File Image: Sunny Weather at Kilkenny Castle.
# Weather
It's set to be warm and sunny this week with temperatures of up to 20 degrees on Thursday
The pollen levels for the week are also expected to be low in every region.
1.2k
2
30 minutes ago

WARM WEATHER IS expected nationwide for the rest of the week according to the latest weather forecast from Met Éireann, with temperatures up to 20 degrees expected. 

Today, highs of 19 are forecast across the country with dry nights ahead for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow we’ll have sunny spells with highs of between 13 and 19 degrees. The coolest temperatures are expected in the North West. 

The pollen levels for the week are also expected to be low in every region.

“Mostly sunny” conditions are expected during the day on Wednesday, according to the forecaster, with temperatures of up to 19 degrees nationwide.

Warm and sunny weather is on the way again on Thursday with the meteorological service forecasting temperatures to reach the “low 20s” with a possibility for warmer temperatures to be experienced in the south of the country with “prolonged sunshine”.

“Summer like conditions” are expected for Friday and the weekend by Met Éireann, which is forecasting sun and warm temperatures nationwide – reaching 17 degrees in the north of the country and 21 degrees in the west.

Met Éireann are estimating “above average” temperatures over the next four weeks with below average rainfall due to high pressure in the Atlantic. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     