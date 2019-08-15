SuperValu is bringing in a compostable shopping bag from next month

FROM 9 SEPTEMBER, SuperValu will have a compostable shopping bag on offer for customers.

The Irish chain says that this is the first bag available in Irish supermarkets that is both reusable and compostable, and will remove 2.5 million plastic bags from circulation.

It will cost 89c and is made from a blend of renewable raw materials.

“When the bag has been used as many times as possible and is ready for the bin it can be disposed of in the brown bin that is found in most homes and many businesses and is then fully broken down once taken to industrial composting sites, turning into water and CO2 within 90 days,” a statement said this morning.

SuperValu says it aims to have all its own-brand bags be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. Its fruit and vegetable bags have been fully compostable since 2018.

It said that it’s also trialling loose items, and says some stores are already selling loose coffee, spices, tea, and cheeses.

Martin Kelleher, Managing Director of SuperValu, said that customers expect SuperValu “to help them make more sustainable choices and we’re committed to doing just that”.