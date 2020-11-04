#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 4 November 2020
Advertisement

Supervalu TidyTowns competition to return in 2021

The competition didn’t take place this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 4 Nov 2020, 2:47 PM
59 minutes ago 3,454 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5254999
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12

THE SUPERVALU TIDYTOWNS competition is to return in 2021 after not taking place this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The TidyTowns competition, which is held annually nationwide in a usual year, awards local towns and villages for their outdoor environments.

The Department of Rural and Community Development, which organises the competition, has confirmed that the competition will proceed next year.

Around the country, there are almost 1,000 TinyTown groups working on projects and initiatives in their community.

The competition will take place again next year with some potential alterations, according to Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.

Humphreys said that the decision to cancel the competition earlier this year had been taken “in line with public health advice and in collaboration with the competition sponsor Supervalu”.

The decision to cancel this year’s competition was made in April, while Covid-19 infections were at a high and strict restrictions were in place.

“Many of our TidyTowns volunteers and adjudicators were very limited in what they could do earlier in the year,” Humphreys said.

“As we have moved through different stages of living alongside the pandemic, the TidyTowns volunteers have demonstrated that they can continue to do some of their activities while still following all of the necessary public health precautions,” she said.

“We may need to alter and adapt our approach to delivering the competition next year, given the on-going constraints posed by Covid-19, but we can retain the ethos of the competition that has stood the test of time so well,” Humphreys said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The minister said that any changes to the competition would be shared with TidyTown groups “well in advance”.

“My Department is currently considering the format the competition could take next year, having regard to restrictions on gatherings at each of the five levels of the Government’s Plan for Living with Covid-19, and the paramount need to protect the health and wellbeing of volunteers and adjudicators,” she said.

In 2019, the competition, which first took place in 1958, received a record 924 entries.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie