#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 27 April 2022
Advertisement

Supreme Court gives Patrick Quirke permission to appeal conviction against 'Mr Moonlight' murder

The Tipperary farmer was convicted of the murder in 2019.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 12:32 PM
51 minutes ago 2,591 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5748816
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE SUPREME COURT has given Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke permission to appeal his conviction for the murder of Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan.

The court determined today that two matters of general public importance are contained within his appeal, specifically around the validity of search warrants and the use of expert witnesses.

The 52-year-old, of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary is serving a life sentence having been convicted in 2019 of the murder of popular DJ and father-of-two Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan (52) at Fawnagowan in Tipperary.

His appeal was initially dismissed by the Court of Appeal last year, when the court said it was not persuaded by any of the arguments made on Quirke’s behalf.

Quirke’s lawyers had laid out about 50 grounds of appeal, arguing that he did not receive a fair trial due to the admission during the trial of prejudicial evidence, “tittle tattle” and tabloid-style Garda commentaries.

They also argued that a warrant used by gardaí to search Quirke’s home was flawed, that the judge was not given relevant information and that evidence seized from his home should not have been shown to the jury.

Bobby Ryan disappeared on 3 June, 2011 after he left his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at Fawnagowan early in the morning.

His badly decomposed body was discovered in a disused, underground tank almost two years later on 30 April 2013 on farmland owned by Lowry and leased by Quirke. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Lowry had previously had an affair with Quirke and the prosecution said that Quirke murdered Bobby Ryan so he could rekindle their affair and because he was financially dependent on Lowry.

Quirke denied any involvement in Ryan’s murder.

When it finished, his trial was the longest murder trial in Ireland’s history, at 71 days.

Contains reporting by Eoin Reynolds.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie