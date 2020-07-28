This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Suspect device' left outside Sinn Féin office in Belfast, local MP says

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said the object was left outside Connolly House yesterday evening.

By Press Association Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 6:53 AM
Image: David Young via PA Images
A “SUSPECT DEVICE” has been left outside a Sinn Féin office in Belfast, according to a local MP.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said the object was left at the front gates of Connolly House on the Andersonstown Road yesterday evening.

He criticised those responsible.

“This office provides an invaluable service to our community on a daily basis and has done sterling work during the Covid-19 pandemic to support the most vulnerable in our community,” Maskey said.

“We will not deterred by those attacking a community asset,” he said.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work to deliver for constituents and to build a just, equal and united Ireland.”

The property was previously damaged in an arson attack in August 2018.

