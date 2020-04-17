Over 250 suspected cannabis plants seized from grow house in Kerry

The suspected cannabis plants in an early stage of growth.

GARDAÍ IN KERRY have seized more than 250 suspected cannabis plants after finding a grow house in Killarney yesterday morning.

Shortly after 10.30am, gardaí from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Killarney gardaí and the Southern Region Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at a house and its land outside Killarney town.

During the search, gardaí found 250 plants suspected to be cannabis which were in an early stage of growth.

Under Irish law, the potential value of a cannabis plant is the same from germination until maturity so the seizure is valued at €206,000.

Gardaí also seized €100 in cannabis herbs, €2,500 in cash and a weighing scales.

The suspected cannabis plants and herbs are being for analysis.

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.