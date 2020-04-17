This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 17 April, 2020
Over 250 suspected cannabis plants seized from grow house in Kerry

The plants found were in an early stage of growth.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 17 Apr 2020, 9:26 AM
9 minutes ago 960 Views 7 Comments
The suspected cannabis plants in an early stage of growth.
Image: Garda Press Office
The suspected cannabis plants in an early stage of growth.
The suspected cannabis plants in an early stage of growth.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN KERRY have seized more than 250 suspected cannabis plants after finding a grow house in Killarney yesterday morning.

Shortly after 10.30am, gardaí from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Killarney gardaí and the Southern Region Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at a house and its land outside Killarney town. 

During the search, gardaí found 250 plants suspected to be cannabis which were in an early stage of growth. 

Under Irish law, the potential value of a cannabis plant is the same from germination until maturity so the seizure is valued at €206,000. 

Gardaí also seized €100 in cannabis herbs, €2,500 in cash and a weighing scales.  

The suspected cannabis plants and herbs are being for analysis. 

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
