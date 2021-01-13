€102k worth of suspected drugs seized during raids on house and derelict property in Co Mayo

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED more than €102,000 worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb following searches of a house and a derelict property in Ballina, Co Mayo.

As part of an intelligence led operation targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs, gardaí attached to the Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit carried out searches on the two premises shortly before 5pm yesterday.

During the course of the search of the derelict property in Ballina, gardaí seized suspected cocaine valued at €70,000 and suspected cannabis herb valued at €20,000.

During the second search, which was at the house, gardaí seized suspected cocaine with a value of €9,500 and cannabis valued at €2,700.

All drugs will be sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland.

Various other items consistent with the sale and supply of drugs were also seized including a vacuum packer and weighing scales.

No arrests have been made to date.