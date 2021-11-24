Sweden's Prime Minister-elect resigns hours after being appointed

Magdalena Andersson attends an Eurogroup finance ministers meeting at the EU headquarters in 2018.

SWEDEN’S PRIME MINISTER-elect Magdalena Andersson has tendered her resignation just hours after her appointment by parliament, after her budget failed to pass and the Greens Party left the coalition government.

“There is a constitutional practice that a coalition government should resign when one party quits,” Andersson, a Social Democrat, told reporters.

“I don’t want to lead a government whose legitimacy will be questioned,” adding that she hoped to be elected to the position anew at a later date.

More to follow…

