Friday 4 June 2021
Swimmer dies in hospital after rescue near Dalkey cliff

The man, who was in his 20s, passed away in Beaumont hospital.

By Lauren Boland Friday 4 Jun 2021, 11:43 AM
1 hour ago
The emergency lifeboat and Rescue 116 helicopter on the coast line
Image: Irish Coast Guard
Image: Irish Coast Guard

A SWIMMER WHO was rescued off the coast of Dublin yesterday has passed away in hospital.

The swimmer, a man in his 20s, died in Beaumont hospital, gardaí have confirmed.

The Rescue 116 helicopter, the RNLI Dun Laoghaire Lifeboat Station, the National Ambulance Service and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene between 3 and 4pm at Hawk cliff in Dalkey where the swimmer was in difficulty.

Gardaí assisted the swimmer out of the water.

In a statement, the Irish Coast Guard said that the “casualty [was] requiring immediate medical attention”.

“The casualty was winched aboard Rescue 116 and flown to Beaumont hospital,” it said.

It is understood that the incident was a tragic accident.

Later yesterday evening, emergency teams responded to reports of divers missing off Dalkey Island.

RNLI Dun Laoghaire and the Rescue 116 helicopter located the divers at Sorrento Point, where they had successfully pulled themselves from the water onto rocks.

“Residents nearby assisted them up the rocks to meet Coast Guard members on the Coliemore road,” the Coast Guard said.

“Thank you to the residents for access via there homes.” 

The Irish Coast Guard can be contacted through 112/999 if you see anyone in difficulty in or near water.

Lauren Boland
