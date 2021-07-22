#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 22 July 2021
Syrian schoolboy wins libel case against far-right figure Tommy Robinson

The English Defence League founder was sued by Jamal Hijazi who was filmed being assaulted at his school in 2018.

By Press Association Thursday 22 Jul 2021, 3:01 PM
1 hour ago 10,069 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5502716
Tommy Robinson.
Image: PA
TOMMY ROBINSON HAS lost a libel case brought against him by a Syrian schoolboy who was filmed being attacked at school.

The English Defence League founder – whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – was sued by Jamal Hijazi, who was assaulted in the playground at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield in October 2018.

Shortly after the video of the incident went viral, Robinson claimed in two Facebook videos that Jamal was “not innocent and he violently attacks young English girls in his school”.

In the clips viewed by nearly one million people, the 38-year-old also claimed Jamal “beat a girl black and blue” and “threatened to stab” another boy at his school, allegations the teenager denies.

At a four-day trial in April, Jamal’s lawyers said that Robinson’s comments had “a devastating effect” on the schoolboy and his family who had come to the UK as refugees from Homs, Syria.

Robinson, who represented himself, argued his comments were substantially true, claiming to have “uncovered dozens of accounts of aggressive, abusive and deceitful behaviour” by Jamal.

However, in a judgment delivered today, Mr Justice Nicklin ruled in Jamal’s favour and granted him £100,000 (€116,500) in damages.

Catrin Evans QC, for Jamal, previously said that Robinson’s comments led to the teenager “facing death threats and extremist agitation” and that he should receive damages of between £150,000 and £190,000 (€174,780 and €221,380).

During the trial, Evans described Robinson as “a well-known extreme-right advocate” with an “anti-Muslim agenda” who used social media to spread his views.

She added that Robinson’s videos “turned Jamal into the aggressor and the bully into a righteous white knight”.

However, Robinson maintained he was an independent journalist during the trial, telling the court: “The media simply had zero interest in the other side of this story, the uncomfortable truth.”

A hearing will follow today’s judgment to consider the consequences of the ruling.

Press Association

