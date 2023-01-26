Advertisement

# System Overload
The Explainer x Noteworthy: How is the Irish public health system coping?
Reporter Peter McGuire and Dr Anne Dee of the Irish Medical Organisation tell Susan Daly about public health challenges and reforms.
394
0
1 hour ago

Noteworthy logo with design for SYSTEM OVERLOAD investigation - Healthcare worker with mask, hair cover and face shield holding a Covid test in gloved hands.

“ONCE WE HAVE a chance to show our value, our benefit should become obvious.”

This is what Dr Anne Dee, chair of the public health committee at the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), said of the hiring of new public health medicine consultants by the HSE.

In a new in-depth report by investigative platform Noteworthy, it was found that public health reform has begun in Ireland following two decades of campaigning, with experts saying initial improvements are only the beginning.

In our SYSTEM OVERLOAD investigation, Peter McGuire finds that though recruitment of public health staff is progressing, concerns remain, with improved systems and data collection vital.

This week, in an episode of The Explainer brought to you by Noteworthy, Susan Daly chats with reporter McGuire as well as Dr Anne Dee about these findings and what we can expect over the coming years in this area.

This episode was put together by Susan Daly, Maria Delaney and producer Laura Byrne.

