Poll: How often do you order food for delivery?

DELIVEROO DRIVERS IN Dublin went on strike yesterday evening over pay and working conditions.

They say they also want to be taken seriously by gardaí when their bikes are stolen, or when they’re attacked or abused.

Deliveroo launched in Ireland in 2015, and currently works with more than 1,000 self-employed riders and more than 1,800 restaurants across Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

They are one of several food-delivery services in the country. During the pandemic, there has been an increase in demand for such services as more people order food online.

