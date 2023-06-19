'Full-out strike' by firefighters will go ahead tomorrow if talks today don't make progress, Siptu warns

TALKS AIMED AT resolving the dispute involving retained firefighters will get underway at the Labour Court today.

The Retained Fire Service is a 2,000 strong part-time workforce which provides fire and first responder emergency services across the country.

Siptu members employed as Retained Fire Services firefighters were engaged in industrial action last week due to what the trade union describes as a “staffing crisis which threatens this vital community resource”.

It said that many firefighters are unable to take their leave entitlements due to staff shortages and have also seen their incomes drastically reduced due to reductions in call-outs over the last number of years.

The union agreed to suspend the industrial action after the Labour Court invited representatives to “exploratory discussions”. The talks will get underway at 10am this morning.

However, a “full-out strike” will go ahead as planned tomorrow if Labour Court discussions aren’t successful.

The Labour Court has also written to the Local Government Management Association (LGMA), as the employer in the dispute, requesting its attendance at the talks.

“While our members appreciate the intervention of the Court in this matter, the resolution to this dispute will be complex and difficult,” said Karan O Loughlin, Siptu public administration and community division organiser.

“However, the SIPTU negotiating committee have agreed to attend and will make every effort to create the space for a resolution to this dispute.”

Siptu’s sector organiser Brendan O’Brien said the union’s negotiating committee “will do their utmost”, but added that it is “imperative that the employers attend this meeting with a willingness to engage in a manner that they have not done to date”.

“There must be a willingness to acknowledge that there needs to be resources put into the Retained Fire Service in order to commence its rebuilding,” he said.

“There must also be proper remuneration of firefighters to reflect the responsibilities of their job.”