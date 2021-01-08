Leaving Cert u-turn: Talks between teaching unions and Department of Education this morning

TALKS ARE DUE to take place between the teachers’ unions and the Department of Education this morning after the Government reversed a decision to have Leaving Cert students return to school buildings from next week.

It was announced on Wednesday that primary and secondary schools would be closed for the month of January at least. An exception was made for Leaving Cert students and children with special needs – with Leaving Cert students asked to return for three days each week for the rest of the month.

But teachers, parents and students raised concerns at having 61,000 Leaving Cert students, around 16,000 special needs students, plus thousands of teachers return to classrooms from next week when Covid-19 cases are surging.

The general secretary of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland Michael Gillespie told TheJournal.ie yesterday that schools were not prepared for students to attend the school buildings.

Other teachers were concerned about the prevalence of Covid-19 in their community, and that it would spill into schools quite quickly because of this.

Schools reopened for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began in September, and remained open until December, closing for the Christmas period in line with the school year.

Teachers have prepared for online lessons for the past few weeks, expecting a third surge and a third lockdown in January and school buildings to be closed. Juggling between on-site lessons for Leaving Cert students, and online lessons for all other secondary students is a “logistical nightmare”, Gillespie said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Students with special needs

But AsIAm’s CEO Adam Harris told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that it was a “devastating” decision not to allow special education learning.

“We know that remote learning does not work [for our young people]. Our young people need a structured environment with highly skilled staff in order to be able to learn.