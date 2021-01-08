#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Friday 8 January 2021
Advertisement

Leaving Cert u-turn: Talks between teaching unions and Department of Education this morning

Meanwhile, the decision not to allow in-school learning for children with special needs has been called “devastating”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 8 Jan 2021, 7:45 AM
27 minutes ago 1,667 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5319538
Image: Shutterstock/Lincoln Beddoe
Image: Shutterstock/Lincoln Beddoe

TALKS ARE DUE to take place between the teachers’ unions and the Department of Education this morning after the Government reversed a decision to have Leaving Cert students return to school buildings from next week.

It was announced on Wednesday that primary and secondary schools would be closed for the month of January at least. An exception was made for Leaving Cert students and children with special needs – with Leaving Cert students asked to return for three days each week for the rest of the month. 

But teachers, parents and students raised concerns at having 61,000 Leaving Cert students, around 16,000 special needs students, plus thousands of teachers return to classrooms from next week when Covid-19 cases are surging.

The general secretary of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland Michael Gillespie told TheJournal.ie yesterday that schools were not prepared for students to attend the school buildings.

Other teachers were concerned about the prevalence of Covid-19 in their community, and that it would spill into schools quite quickly because of this.

Schools reopened for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began in September, and remained open until December, closing for the Christmas period in line with the school year.

Teachers have prepared for online lessons for the past few weeks, expecting a third surge and a third lockdown in January and school buildings to be closed. Juggling between on-site lessons for Leaving Cert students, and online lessons for all other secondary students is a “logistical nightmare”, Gillespie said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Students with special needs

But AsIAm’s CEO Adam Harris told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that it was a “devastating” decision not to allow special education learning.

“We know that remote learning does not work [for our young people]. Our young people need a structured environment with highly skilled staff in order to be able to learn.

We know that 79% of our families have said – in order for their children to learn, if this scenario was to arise again – they would need in-school support, and unfortunately we’ve learned this morning, that’s not going to be available.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie