#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 8 June 2021
Advertisement

Man jailed after hijacking car from parent outside Tallaght creche

Thomas McDonnell was in a ‘drug-induced psychosis’ when he threw himself over the bonnet of the injured party’s car, the court heard.

By Isabel Hayes Tuesday 8 Jun 2021, 5:37 PM
1 hour ago 5,539 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5460963
Image: Shutterstock/Laura Hutton
Image: Shutterstock/Laura Hutton

A MAN WHO hijacked a car from a man who had just dropped his child off at creche has been jailed for two and a half years.

Thomas McDonnell was in a drug-induced psychosis when he threw himself over the bonnet of the injured party’s car, told the driver to get out or he would kill him before hijacking the vehicle, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard today.

Because the driver had the car key in his possession, the car was only able to go a short distance before it stopped and McDonnell fled the scene, Garda Stephen O’Shea told the court.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident from a number of people who reported a man was trying to flag down their cars. McDonnell was arrested a short time later.

McDonnell (43) with an address at St Marks Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin, pleaded guilty to one count of hijacking at Belgard Square, Tallaght on 4 January 2019. He has six previous convictions for drug-related offences.

In a victim impact statement handed into court, the victim, who was not present for the sentence hearing, said he had just dropped his daughter off at creche and driven 100 yards up the road when McDonnell flagged him down, causing him to brake suddenly.

McDonnell “threw himself across the bonnet”, the victim said, before he demanded the driver get out of the car.

The driver said he was extremely glad his daughter was not still in the car with him at the time.

He described feeling disorientated during the incident and recalled his pregnant wife arriving at the scene and being physically sick.

The car was returned undamaged but the owner sold it as a result of the incident.

The court heard that McDonnell had attended Tallaght hospital the night before for mental health issues prior to the incident and had just been released.

He had had a row with his girlfriend and wanted to return to his native Tipperary, the court heard.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Handing down sentence, Judge Melanie Greally said McDonnell was “in a drug induced psychosis” at the time.

“He wanted a car to drive to Tipperary and he terrorised this person who had just dropped their child off at creche and whose wife was pregnant.”

The judge noted the incident was “short-lived” and that the car was returned undamaged to the owner. She also noted McDonnell had been given lenient sentences in the past which had not motivated him to address his drug addiction.

She handed down a sentence of four years, but suspended the final 18 months on a number of conditions.

About the author:

About the author
Isabel Hayes

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie