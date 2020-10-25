#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 25 October 2020
Advertisement

Tánaiste says it is 'unfair' for non-essential shops to stay open by selling PPE

The Tánaiste said it was “totally unfair” for retailers staying open in this way and that gardaí would be enforcing legislation.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 25 Oct 2020, 3:15 PM
26 minutes ago 9,091 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5244784
Image: TOM HONAN
Image: TOM HONAN

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said he is confident that businesses will be able to reopen after six weeks of Level 5 restrictions.

Speaking to RTÉ’s This Week, the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment said that it was still too early to say what effect the measures were having, however. 

Varadkar said the Level 3 measures that were put in place in October were starting to take effect but cautioned that is “early days yet” and that the effect of Level 5 would not be known until November. 

“I am confident we will get back to Level 3 and a bit in December…but at the same time we need to not be complacent,” he said.

Varadkar said when you tell people that things are improving that “can send out the wrong message” and said there is a danger that it can be taken the wrong way.

Asked about non-essential shops selling PPE during Level 5, Varadkar said they were asking retailers to abide by the regulations and “abide by the spirit of the regulations”.

Varadkar said shops should only sell items that are essential, adding that workwear is essential, but general clothing is not.

He said it was one thing to sell essential products, but another one entirely to use essential products as a means of opening to sell non-essential products, which he said was “not lawful” and “unfair”.

The Tánaiste said it was “totally unfair” for retailers staying open in this way and that gardaí would be enforcing legislation to ensure this would not happen.

Earlier today, HSE CEO Paul Reid that the positivity rate in testing continues to decline and that most close contacts identified by Public Health teams are in households. “Still very early but good,” Reid said, on Twitter. “We’re all part of the solution. Let’s keep going.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Approximately 115,000 tests have been carried out over the last 7 days. The positivity rate is now 6.2%, according to the Department of Health. 

The positivity rate was at 6.9% on Thursday and at 7.3% on Monday. 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan this afternoon reiterated public health advice that if a person has symptoms they should self-isolate for 10 days and that if a person lives with a positive case or is a close contact then they should restrict their movements for 14 days. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie