TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN is to tour a UNWRA Palestinian refugee camp in Jordan today as part of his official visit to the Middle East.

During his visit to Talbieh Camp, one of six camps for refugees fleeing the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, he will tour a UNWRA-funded school and medical clinic located on the site.

Martin will then travel to Amman, Jordan’s capital city, to meet with the Jordanian foreign minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi as well as King Abdullah of Jordan.

Martin’s visit to the camp run by the UN agency is to show solidarity to the group who are among the only aid providers left for Palestinians.

UNWRA has been the centre of accusations by Israel for employing members of Hamas which the Israeli government has claimed played a role during the 7 October attack. These claims have yet to be proven.

Yesterday, Martin met with Egyptian officials and took a tour of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza. Speaking to reporters after his tour, the Tánaiste said that he believes the people of Gaza are being “collectively punished” by Israel after visiting the border crossing.

The Journal’s News Correspondent Niall O’Connor reports from Cairo and Muiris O’Cearbhaill reports from Dublin.