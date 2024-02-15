Advertisement
Head of UN Palestinian refugee agency to meet with Tánaiste in Dublin today

The agency has been the last lifeline for thousands of displaced Palestinian in Gaza but is facing a funding crisis.
THE HEAD OF the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) is in Dublin today to meet with Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

The agency has been the last lifeline for thousands of displaced Palestinian in Gaza over the last few months but has been thrown into chaos after multiple countries suspended funding.

UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini will meet today with the Tánaiste, who has called for countries that suspended funding to rescind the decision.

Last month, Israel accused 12 UNRWA workers of involvement in Hamas’ attacks on 7 October.

In response, multiple countries, including the US, Germany and the UK, called off their funding to the agency, which critics have called a disproportionate response that threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza. 

The agency has since removed the accused staff.

In a statement last week, the Tánaiste said: “Wholly inadequate humanitarian access over the last 4 months means that the UN estimates that 90% of the population face acute food insecurity, with a serious risk of famine developing. This is unconscionable.”

“Freezing or withdrawing funding to UNRWA further exacerbates these risks,” he said.

“States which have done so must urgently rescind this decision and resume funding.”

He said that in his meeting with Lazzarini, he would “discuss with him what further support Ireland can provide to UNRWA’s essential work”.

Around half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population are now refugees in the southern city of Rafah.

Displaced Palestinians are living in dire conditions, with lack of access to food, water, healthcare and sanitation.

Author
Lauren Boland
