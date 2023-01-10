Advertisement

Tuesday 10 January 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Varadkar and Darragh O'Brien to meet housing stakeholders today
The summit comes as homelessness figures broke new records for the fifth month in a row.
THE TAOISEACH AND the Minister for Housing will hold a summit with housing stakeholders later today to discuss the government’s work at tackling the crisis.

Around 30 groups are expected to meet at Government Buildings including representatives from housing charities, planners, surveyors, as well as landlord, vacancy and rent stakeholders.

The conference is designed to provide stakeholders with an opportunity for direct feedback to Government on the current housing situation, and to make suggestions on what additional practical actions can be taken to accelerate delivery of the Housing For All plan.

The event will begin at 10am and end at 2pm.

Last month, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he believed that the housing crisis was holding Ireland back and that a pandemic-style approach must be adopted to cope with it.

“Sometimes in Government we’re too willing to say that things can’t be done, because of public finances, because of state aid rules, or because of the Constitution, or because of something else, I’m not willing to accept that,” he said.

The government was slammed by Opposition TDs last week when new figured showed that homelessness had once again reached record levels.

There are now 11,542 people living in homeless emergency accommodation, 3,494 of whom are children.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for housing, Eoin Ó Broin, criticised today’s summit, calling it a stunt and an admission that the government’s housing policies don’t work.

“Two and a half years into the Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil government and the housing crisis has never been worse. Rents, house prices and homelessness are at record highs. Social and affordable housing output is way behind schedule. The government’s housing plan is failing,” Ó Broin said.

“Now that Leo Varadkar has returned to the helm, he is desperate to give the impression that he is, after 11 years in government, going to do something to address the housing crisis that his party has created.”

“It is clear that the summit is nothing more than optics. It is also a clear admission that the government’s housing plan is failing. 

“Only a change of Government, a change of housing plan and a change of Housing Minister can start to end the decades-long housing crisis caused and perpetuated by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael,” he concluded.

With reporting from Christina Finn

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
