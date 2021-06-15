Taoiseach confirms cabinet will discuss tighter travel restrictions for UK amid Delta variant concerns

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has confirmed that tighter travel restrictions between Ireland and the UK will be considered by cabinet this morning.

Martin was speaking on his way into Cabinet this morning and said that Government was continuing to monitor the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The move comes as British officials have delayed the reopening of their society for four weeks. The stricter travel arrangements in Ireland are expected to last until July 19 and will involve longer quarantine for arrivals.

The Taoiseach said this morning that the Government were taking “one step at a time” on whether to impose mandatory quarantine on arrivals from Britain.

“The broader picture is that the variant has increased in prevalence in the United Kingdom.

“I think it makes sense that we continue to monitor this, which we will take public health advice as we move along, but so far the reopening has gone well in Ireland,” he told RTE this morning.

Separately Eamon Ryan, Minister for Transport Climate, Environment and Communications, speaking on RTE radio, said that two negative PCR tests will be required to ensure people are free of infections.

He added 19 July will see travel restrictions eased for all international travel.

“The Delta variant in the UK is a concern. I’m going into Cabinet after this and we’re going to be discussing our approach to that.

“It’s likely, subject to Cabinet agreeing, that we will also change our recommendation for people coming from the UK just for this period, because there is a concern about this variant.

“It will be a tightening, where, after being able to release yourself from quarantine after five days, we’re going to make that 10 days, on the back of two PCR tests to show negative.

“And the reason is to just try and hold that back while our vaccination programme rolls-out for a number of weeks – to give us greater protection.”

Yesterday Dr Ronan Glynn, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said health chiefs were “concerned” about the impact the Delta variant may have in the coming weeks.

“One thing that we’re particularly concerned about is the Delta variant, and what impact that may have over the coming weeks,” he told Beat 102-103.

“We’re very keen for people, particularly people who have not been vaccinated, continue to follow the basic messages so that we don’t run into trouble over the coming weeks.”

It’s understood, however, that Cabinet members believe government plans for a further reopening of the economy and society from 5 July won’t be affected by the Delta variant.

As reported by The Journal passengers arriving into Ireland from Britain who are not vaccinated could face up to ten days of home quarantine, if measures are approved by Cabinet tomorrow.

A memo going to Cabinet tomorrow will recommend the lifting of existing quarantine requirements for travellers from Britain who have received both doses of a vaccine.

At present, passengers arriving to the country from Britain are requested to quarantine at a home address for 14 days on arrival here, but can exit quarantine with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result after five days.

Under the new rules under consideration, those arriving into Ireland that are not fully vaccinated will be requested to quarantine at a home address for 10 days on arrival here, with a second PCR test taken after the ten-day period, rather than the current five days.

The number of Delta variant cases in the Republic has increased to 126, according to the latest update from the HSE.

In Northern Ireland, 111 probable and confirmed cases of the variant were detected up to last week.