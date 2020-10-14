Micheál Martin says new restrictions were needed and more counties are still likely to move to Level 4

TAOISEACH MICHEAL MARTIN has said there are concerns regarding the full implementation of Level 3 restrictions.

The Cabinet this evening agreed that Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan will be put under Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions.

Under Level 4, people are advised not to leave their county except for work, education and other essential purposes.

The government is now also advising people nationwide not to have visitors to their home or garden, and that social or family gatherings should not take place in other settings.

These enhanced Level 3 measures, and the move to Level 4 for Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan, will come into effect from tomorrow at midnight and will remain in place until Tuesday 10 November.

Speaking this evening, Martin said full implementation of Level 3 “can have a significant impact on the spread of the disease, but only if everyone follows the rules”.

And the truth is, there are concerns regarding the full implementation of Level 3.

The Taoiseach said these concerns include “poor application or adherence to measures in the areas of home visiting sports training and events, people going into the workplace, when they could and should work remotely, as well as slippage in areas such as retail and personal services”.

He continued:

And so, the government has decided that we must introduce additional restrictions within Level 3 on a national basis.

As noted above, no visitors will be allowed to homes or gardens, however there will be exemptions such as the provision of care.

“We will be re emphasising the message to businesses that people should not travel to their workplace, unless they absolutely have to. And we will also be enhancing communications regarding the restrictions that are in place in a range of sectors, as well as emphasising the need for face masks, rather than visors,” Martin said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar described “two significant decisions” having been taken by the Cabinet.

He said a lot, if not most Covid transmission is happening in private homes.

“All those things have to stop because if they don’t stop the virus can’t be stopped. And that’s what we’re asking people to do,” he said.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin welcomed additional measures announced in Northern Ireland earlier.

“The data coming out of the north is hugely worrying,” he said.

“We will continue to engage with the northern executive in the coming days to discuss the situation, and the need for continued north south co operation and co-ordination. As we have said before, the virus pays no heed to borders.”

Includes reporting by Press Association