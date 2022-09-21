Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 21 September 2022
Taoiseach's flight from Dublin to New York forced to return to Ireland

The Taoiseach and passengers of the Aer Lingus flight are due to be taken off the tarmac shortly.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 21 Sep 2022, 6:48 PM
46 minutes ago 16,240 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5872660
The Taoiseach was due to attend a dinner reception with US President Joe Biden this evening.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AN AER LINGUS flight that was taking the Taoiseach from Dublin to New York for the UN General Assembly events has been forced to return to Ireland this evening.

The flight departed at 4.20pm but having just passed Ballina, the plane had to turn back to Dublin Airport.

The Irish Examiner, whose Political Editor Daniel McConnell was also on the flight, reports that the plane had risen to over 12,000 feet when Captain Karl Quinn informed passengers of the need to return to Dublin due to a vibration in its right-hand engine.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach confirmed that everyone is fine and an Aer Lingus engineer has been called to inspect the aircraft.

The passengers are due to be taken of the flight shortly. 

The Taoiseach caught a later flight to the US as he was attending the National Ploughing Championships in Laois earlier today.

Martin was due to attend the Host Country Reception this evening with world leaders and senior delegation members, including US President Joe Biden.

With the event taking place in six hours time, the Taoiseach will now not arrive on time to attend the event, however, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will be in attendance.

Micheál Martin is due to give a speech to the General Assembly tomorrow evening. 

Today’s events come just six months after the Taoiseach missed out on a meeting with US President Joe Biden after contracting Covid-19 while in Washington DC for St Patrick’s Day. 

