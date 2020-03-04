This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 4 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They are not living extravagant lives': 1 in 3 renters in debt struggling to meet repayments, think-tank says

Tasc has said its report challenged the idea that people get into debt because of a “personal failing”.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 6:20 AM
1 hour ago 3,211 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5031044
Image: Shutterstock/Anetlanda
Image: Shutterstock/Anetlanda

OVER HALF OF Irish households cannot save income regularly, and this figure rises to 77% for low-income households as they feel the squeeze from the debt burden placed upon them, according to new research from Tasc (Think Tank for Action on Social Change).

The research found that over one in three renters in the private sector, who are in debt, are now overburdened by debt repayment while slightly less (28%) are in arrears with their utility bills.

People renting in the private sector are nearly four times more likely to go without heat due to lack of money than those who own their own homes.

Tasc is also calling on more action at government level to integrate managing debt into its interventions on housing, health and other services.

According to the Tasc report, getting into manageable levels of debt is often seen as a “personal failing or problem… in both policy and practice”. 

“The report challenges this notion and recognise that debt is intimately connected to key structural and political factors outside individual action and behaviour,” Tasc says.

It classifies those “struggling” if they are at the greatest risk of financial difficulty with debt repayments that are a “heavy burden”. 

Tasc says those who are in the private rental sector are “struggling” due to some of the factors listed above

Furthermore, it says a significant number of working households are both “struggling” and “squeezed” – barely getting by – because one in five workers in Ireland with debt are struggling with debt repayment burdens and nearly 50% of all workers are at risk of becoming over-indebted in the future.

Single parents, similarly, are also described as “struggling”. 

Amie Lajoie, senior Tasc researcher, said: ““A large number of people in Ireland are living without financial security. Instead they face high living expenses, no savings and are at risk of being over-burdened with debt.

They don’t have extravagant lifestyles. They are just paying the bills to meet basic needs. If they lose their job, or if they have to deal with an unforeseen issue, they are unable to cope. 
This is a very precarious situation, not just for individuals and families, but for the economy.  We have to change the way we regard dangerous over-indebtedness – to shift it from being an issue of blame or solely personal responsibility to a national policy issue, where government programmes integrate managing debt into actions on housing, health and other services.

The report was compiled using a number of data sources, including money advisors with the national Money Advice and Budgeting Services (Mabs) and a review of quantitative data from the 2017 EU survey on income and living conditions.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie