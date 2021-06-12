Quiz: How much do you know about sausages?

AS IF WE haven’t faced enough torment already in 2021, there’s now talk of a sausage trade war between the United Kingdom and European Union.

It centres on the Northern Ireland protocol, and the fallout from the UK’s decision to unilaterally extend the grace period given to checks on agri-foods being exported from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The EU is laying the groundwork for a retaliatory move if a similar decision is made again.

And so could begin what the UK press has dubbed a sausage trade war – but before we fight over sausages, let’s actually look at how much we know about them.

What is a sausage? Shutterstock A little dachshund dog. An item of food in the form of a cylindrical length of minced pork or other meat encased in a skin, typically sold raw to be grilled or fried before eating.

Sometimes silly. Often delicious. Why are sausages sometimes called bangers? Shutterstock Why not? It was originally a term applied to the people who make sausages, rather than the sausages themselves, as old sausage filling machines would make a load bang after every sausage.

Sausages with a high water content - as was the case during World War II, when the term became popular - will crackle, bang, and sometimes explode as they are cooked. It's one of the few (some argue only) Old English words to enter Modern English as a slang word - b'nge meant pig. What is the Guinness World Record for the most sausages eaten in one minute? Shutterstock 10 45

100 200 What's the record for the longest sausage? Stop giggling and just answer the question. Shutterstock 123m 532m

5.6km 62.75km What percentage pigmeat must an Irish sausage be to qualify for a Bord Bia quality assurance mark? 5% 25%

70% 99% A quick break from meat sausages. The range of veggie or vegan sausages on the market in Ireland has improved dramatically in the past few years. Which Irish brand are you looking at here? Rudd's Denny

Glas Sons of Butchers The actual 1933 Gold Medal that spawned Denny's famous sausage brand is kept in a museum in which Irish county? Dublin Carlow

Waterford Antrim Sausages are referenced in Homer's Odyssey, meaning they were a common food as long ago as the 8th or 7th century BCE. In the epic poem, what is the person involved doing with the sausage? Shutterstock Trying to cook it, quickly, by a fire. Throwing it at a noble who was accused of wrongdoing.

Being served it by a housekeeper after a long journey. Something probably quite routine in Ancient Greece, but not by our relatively prudish 21st century standards. Is pudding a sausage? Shutterstock Technically yes. Definitely no. Finally, Australian news outlets reported in 2010 about the plight of a kookaburra who was unable to fly. Why was this poor bird unable to take flight? Shutterstock She was overweight, having been fed too many "tasty sausages" at barbeques. Someone glued sausages to her wings.

She swallowed an entire sausage. She had sausages for legs. Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! Here, have an absolute rake of cocktail sausages Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are the kookaburra who ate too many tasty sausages Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are this little sausage Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are one of the sausages you'd get for breakfast on holidays in mainland Europe which are just not the same as what you get back home. Share your result: Share