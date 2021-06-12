Quiz: How much do you know about sausages?

AS IF WE haven’t faced enough torment already in 2021, there’s now talk of a sausage trade war between the United Kingdom and European Union.
It centres on the Northern Ireland protocol, and the fallout from the UK’s decision to unilaterally extend the grace period given to checks on agri-foods being exported from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
The EU is laying the groundwork for a retaliatory move if a similar decision is made again.
And so could begin what the UK press has dubbed a sausage trade war – but before we fight over sausages, let’s actually look at how much we know about them.
