This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 26 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should it be illegal for under-18s to get a tattoo or body piercing?

A bill to make it illegal is currently at the second stage.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 26 Aug 2019, 9:26 AM
29 minutes ago 3,865 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4782147
Image: Shutterstock/Todor Rusinov
Image: Shutterstock/Todor Rusinov

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has ruled out any news laws to regulate tattooing or body piercing in Ireland.

As things stand, there is no minimum legal age for someone to get a tattoo of body piercing in Ireland (although many businesses apply their own limits).

Fianna Fáil introduced a bill last year which aimed to ban tattoos and boy piercings for under the age of 18. The bill is currently at the second stage, but government say they have no plans to introduce similar laws. 

Harris said that his department and the Health Service Executive are working together to develop guidelines in relation to tattooing and body piercing businesses. 

But do you think there should be new laws?

Today we’re asking, Should it be illegal for under-18s to get a tattoo or body piercing? 


Poll Results:

Yes&nbsp; (458)
No (113)
Don't know (10)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie