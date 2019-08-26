Poll: Should it be illegal for under-18s to get a tattoo or body piercing?

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has ruled out any news laws to regulate tattooing or body piercing in Ireland.

As things stand, there is no minimum legal age for someone to get a tattoo of body piercing in Ireland (although many businesses apply their own limits).

Fianna Fáil introduced a bill last year which aimed to ban tattoos and boy piercings for under the age of 18. The bill is currently at the second stage, but government say they have no plans to introduce similar laws.

Harris said that his department and the Health Service Executive are working together to develop guidelines in relation to tattooing and body piercing businesses.

But do you think there should be new laws?

Today we’re asking, Should it be illegal for under-18s to get a tattoo or body piercing?

