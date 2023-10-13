Teacher killed in knife attack at French school

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A TEACHER WAS killed and two other people were severely wounded yesterday in a knife attack at a school in the town of Arras in northeastern France, police and regional officials said.
The perpetrator has been detained by police, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Local police said that the situation had been contained and no longer posed a danger to the public.
Une opération de police a eu lieu au lycée Gambetta à Arras. L’auteur des faits a été interpellé par la police.— Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) October 13, 2023
Updates to follow.
