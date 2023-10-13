Advertisement

Friday 13 October 2023
Arras, France
Arras
Teacher killed in knife attack at French school
Local police said that the situation had been contained and no longer posed a danger to the public.
26 minutes ago

A TEACHER WAS killed and two other people were severely wounded yesterday in a knife attack at a school in the town of Arras in northeastern France, police and regional officials said.

The perpetrator has been detained by police, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Local police said that the situation had been contained and no longer posed a danger to the public.

Updates to follow.

