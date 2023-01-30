Teachers who qualified abroad able to register in Ireland amid staffing shortages

TEACHERS WHO QUALIFIED outside of the country will be allowed to register and complete their induction in Ireland for a limited time in a bid to tackle teacher shortages.

The Teaching Council of Ireland has announced that teachers at both primary and post-primary level will be eligible to apply for registration between 22 February 2023 and 1 February 2024 “to assist with teacher supply challenges in the context of the public health situation”.

The Council is seeking to increase the supply of registered teachers who are available to fill vacancies in schools, including for substitution and supervision.

Minister for Education Norma Foley signed a regulatory amendment order facilitating the change alongside members of the Teaching Council.

Acting Director of the Teaching Council Phil Fox outlined that there are “widely acknowledged pressures on the availability of teachers at present given all prevailing circumstances”.

“We will be promoting awareness of this further new regulatory initiative among the profession at home and abroad, in addition to other measures being implemented to support teacher supply and substitution requirements.”

Chair of the Teaching Council Michelle Keane described the move as a “welcome addition to ongoing measures designed to support our school communities and the teaching profession while ensuring that all necessary standards for teacher registration will continue to be observed”.

Applicants must have qualified as a teacher outside of Ireland and completed an accredited teacher education programme but do not need to have completed the statutory period of induction in that country.

Teachers seeking to register in Ireland will need to complete induction under the Droichead framework.

With regards to the requirement for primary school teachers to be proficient in Irish, the Teaching Council has outlined that “if applying for primary registration, you must have a primary focused (4-12 years) teacher education qualification which is comparable to the standard of Irish graduates, save for the Irish language requirement (ILR)”.

“The ILR will be applied as a condition to your registration. Teachers may be registered on a conditional basis for a maximum of three years as this requirement is being fulfilled.

“The Irish Language Requirement (ILR) can be completed via an Aptitude test (The Scrudú le hAghaidh Cáilíochta sa Ghaeilge which includes a period of attendance at the Gaeltacht) or via an Adaptation Period (Oiriúnú le hAghaidh Cáilíochta sa Ghaeilge). More information is available at irlweb .”

Similarly, at post-primary levels, teachers must have a “post-primary focused (12-18 years) teacher education qualification which is equivalent to the standard of Irish graduates, save for the History and Structure of the Irish Education system which will be a condition attached to your registration) and meet the requirements for at least one curricular subject”.

“The History and Structure of the Irish Education System requirement will be applied as a condition to your registration. Teachers may be registered on a conditional basis for a maximum of three years as this requirement is being fulfilled.

“The History and Structure of the Irish Education System (H&S) exam is organised online several times a year by the Teaching Council. The exam is intended to assess whether applicants have a knowledge and understanding of the history and structure of education in the Republic of Ireland, particularly second level education, since the foundation of the State in 1922.

“Applicants should have an understanding of key issues relating to the control and management of post-primary schools and of curriculum and assessment at post-primary.”