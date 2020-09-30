#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 30 September 2020
Teachers and students react to 'extraordinary' Calculated Grade errors

When asked by in the Dáil earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin admitted that there had been two errors made in the Leaving Cert standardisation process.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 30 Sep 2020, 4:45 PM
STUDENTS, TEACHERS and opposition politicians have been reacting to the news that Calcualted Grades issued to around 6,500 students this month have been affected by two errors in the standardisation process. 

Questions have been raised about what this means for third-level college courses, and why the issue is only being raised now, since the Taoiseach and Education Minister were aware of the issue since last Wednesday.

The minister said that those who who were marked down “will have their proper grade restored” and they will be liaising with higher education institutions to ensure that students who should have been offer a higher CAO offer will receive it.

You can read more about what exactly was said here.

In response to a question by Labour leader Alan Kelly in the Dáil today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that there had been two errors found last week in the standardisation process.

At a press briefing at 4pm, Education Minister Norma Foley said that after checking 50,000 lines of code, two errors were found, resulting in 7,200 grades being affected out of 400,000:

  • The first error was that the standardisation was meant to take in the three core Junior Cert subjects: English, Irish and Maths, and the students’ two highest subjects – but instead the algorithm took into account their two lowest subjects.
  • The second error was that the algorithm was to discount the subject Civic, Social and Political Education (CSPE), and instead included it.

Those who were downgraded will receive the Calculated Grade they should have received on 7 September. Foley has said that some students received higher grades than they should have because of this, but they will retain their original Calculated Grade mark. 

It’s understood that some 800-900 students missed out on third-level places as a result of these errors.

Calculated Grades were issued to Leaving Cert students just weeks ago, and college placements have already been offered to thousands of students based on grades – some of which the government has accepted may have been subject to a standardisation error.

The Third Round of third-level institution offers from the CAO is due to be issued tomorrow. 

Reaction

One student told RTÉ’s Liveline that she had been downgraded by 40 points, and received her 6th college choice.

The President of the ASTI Anne Piggott said she was “quite surprise and wondering what the story is”. Piggott said that it was unusual that they have found an error at this stage of the process: “I’m very surprised.”

Labour spokesperson Aodhán Ó Riordán said there was “huge concern for students”, Sinn Féin spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said it was an “extraordinary” revelation and raised “huge questions”, and Richard Boyd Barrett said that it was an “inexplicable cock-up”.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said that students who were adversely impacted by this error in code should receive the appropriate college place, but that other students who received a higher grade than they should have shouldn’t lose their college place.

Clive Byrne, Director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals said that the deadline for applying to sit the traditional Leaving Cert exam should be extended. 

“The deadline of this Friday, 2 October, is no longer realistic as students, upon receiving clarification on these errors, will need more time to consider their options,” he said.

Are you a student affected by the Calculated Grade error? Get in touch to tell your story: grainne@thejournal.ie.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

