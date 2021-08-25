Unions 'alarmed' at return of unvaccinated pregnant teachers to classrooms

TEACHERS UNIONS HAVE said they are “alarmed” that unvaccianted pregnant teachers are being sent back to school before getting the opportunity to achieve significant protection against Covid-19.

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO), the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI), and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) today reiterated their call “for swift action to be taken to permit these workers to work from home” and support pupils remotely.

In a joint statement, the unions said that three months ago, public health advisers assured education unions that all members would be offered vaccines before the next school year began.

“While we acknowledge that the vast majority of our members have received vaccines in advance of schools reopening, we find it incredible that government expects vulnerable members in the early stages of their pregnancy to return to school buildings without vaccine protection.

“Over the last number of weeks, we have called on the Department of Education to engage with these workers directly and to provide short term relief, enabling them to work from home for a short period of time until they have the same opportunity as all other education workers to build up immunity against Covid-19.

“We condemn the failure of the Minister for Education and the Department of Education to provide alternative time-bound working arrangements for teachers who have been ineligible to receive vaccines.

“To cause a group of pregnant workers to endure weeks of anxiety and fear is unconscionable. We reiterate today our call for swift action to be taken to permit these workers to work from home and support pupils remotely, until such time as they achieve significant vaccine protection.”

📣Teacher unions condemn failure to protect staff in early pregnancy



Joint statement from @astiunion , INTO & @TUIunion: https://t.co/kguDqLd1q6 pic.twitter.com/XMawwq6UDf — INTO (Irish National Teachers' Organisation) (@INTOnews) August 25, 2021

Pregnant women in Ireland are advised to wait until they are 14 weeks along before receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

The HSE said this is a precaution to avoid any possible association with a miscarriage, but added that there is no evidence any Covid-19 vaccine will harm the baby.

Minister for Education Norma Foley and her Department have defended the position of pregnant teachers returning to school without being vaccinated.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast today, Foley said the option of standard pregnancy leave is available for teachers who are not yet 14 weeks pregnant and can not be vaccinated.

The Department’s position was based on the advice of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, she said.

Anyone with individual concerns should discuss them with their consultant, she added.

“It is the recommendation of [the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists] that pregnant staff can return to schools and at 14 weeks they would take their vaccination,” said the Education Minister.

Foley said she is satisfied the school system is ready and can cope with the current Covid-19 situation.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education earlier this month said HSE guidance for the education sector confirms that pregnant employees “can safely attend the workplace in school where all the infection prevention and control measures are in place by implementation of the School Covid-19 Response Plan”.

However, the spokesperson said all pregnant employees should apply to the Occupational Health Service before the end of their first trimester “so that their individual medical circumstances can be assessed in the context of Covid-19″.