Cork GAA legend Teddy McCarthy laid to rest

CORK GAA GREAT Teddy McCarthy has been laid to rest today following mass at St Joseph’s church in Glanmire, Co Cork.

Teddy passed away on Tuesday at the age of 57.

He was the only man to win All-Ireland senior hurling and football championship medals in the same year, achieving that historic feat in 1990 when Cork won the double.

Teddy was midfield for the hurling success against Galway as he scored 0-3 and played wing-forward in the football victory over Meath.

Over one thousand people waited outside the funeral home in Glanmire to pay respects to Teddy during his removal yesterday evening, according to Cork’s Echo.

One priest at the funeral mass referred to the mass as “the biggest funeral Cork has seen in decades, which shows the esteem that Teddy was held in”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin attended the funeral, as well as aides for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins.

Paying tribute to Teddy on Tuesday, Martin said he “always enjoyed chatting” to the sportsman after Cork GAA matches.

“Deeply saddened at the passing of Teddy McCarthy, whose unique achievements in 1990 will forever live in our memories. He thrilled all with his soaring leaps into the sky,” Martin said.

Billy Morgan, Con Murphy, Larry Tompkins, Tomas Mulcahy, Niall Cahalane and Jimmy Barry Murphy shoulder Teddy McCarthy’s coffin into the church pic.twitter.com/aOjISHm76x — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) June 10, 2023

Giving his eulogy this morning, Teddy’s son Cian McCarthy said that his father had invested a lot of his time teaching his grandchildren how to play hurling and football.

“He really loved hurling and football so to see his grandkids getting a kick out of it, playing games and carrying his legacy through to another generation, he was really proud of that,” he told the funeral mass.

“He used to say ‘it skips a generation,’ and look over at me,” he joked.

“We’ll stand tall because that’s exactly what he done for all of us.”