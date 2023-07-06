18-year-old pleads guilty to assault following attack that left Alanna Quinn Idris blind in one eye

AN 18-YEAR-old has admitted to assault causing serious harm to a teenage girl in a group attack which left the victim blind in one eye.

Alanna Quinn Idris, now aged 18, was hit in the face with the saddle of an electric scooter by a gang of four youths on the Ballyfermot Road on 30 December 2021.

Ms Quinn Idris was knocked unconscious and left with a shattered tooth, broken cheekbone, and a ruptured eyeball. Despite numerous reconstructive surgeries, she has lost vision permanently in her right eye as a result of the attack.

Josh Cummins (18) of Raheen Drive, Ballyfermot, came before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today, where he pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Ms Quinn Idris.

Cummins will be sentenced on 14 November.

In March of this year, his co-accused, Darragh Lyons, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for assault causing serious harm to Ms Quinn Idris.

Lyons, of Weir View, Glenaulin, Chapelizod, had also pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Louis O’Sullivan and to violent disorder as part of the same incident.

Two other accused have also been charged in relation to the assaults.

At a previous hearing, Judge Martin Nolan condemned what he described as a “premeditated, savage attack” that had involved collaboration between the perpetrators.

In a victim impact statement, which she read aloud in court previously, Ms Quinn Idris said her chance of living a normal life had been destroyed before she turned 18.

“I will never be the woman I was supposed to be – she died that night. Sometimes I wish I never woke up from when I was hit with that object,” Ms Quinn Idris told the court.